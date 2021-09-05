API3 Price Reaches $6.04 on Top Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.04 or 0.00012018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, API3 has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market cap of $83.61 million and approximately $20.65 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The official website for API3 is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

