AppCoins Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $25.75 million and $3.82 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00063951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00121263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.94 or 0.00798778 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00046907 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,780,268 coins and its circulating supply is 244,780,267 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

