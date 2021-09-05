AppCoins Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $23.33 million and approximately $279,640.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for about $0.0953 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00061422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00016109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00121977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $423.86 or 0.00844950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00047400 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,780,268 coins and its circulating supply is 244,780,267 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

