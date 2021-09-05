Apron Network (APN) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Apron Network has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apron Network has a total market cap of $11.97 million and $1.81 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00064239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00015712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00123099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.62 or 0.00805254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00047366 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

APN is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

