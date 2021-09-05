AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of AptarGroup worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $115,276,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 193.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after acquiring an additional 282,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 812,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,109,000 after acquiring an additional 142,589 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.17.

NYSE ATR opened at $135.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

