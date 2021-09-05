Aragon Court (ANJ) Trading Up 77.7% Over Last Week

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. Aragon Court has a total market capitalization of $37.08 million and $120,440.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aragon Court has traded 77.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00064248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00015467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00121679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.45 or 0.00808868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00047107 BTC.

Aragon Court Coin Profile

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

