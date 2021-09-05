Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Cut by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,094 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $25,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,815,000 after purchasing an additional 262,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,244,000 after purchasing an additional 237,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549,774 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,827,000 after purchasing an additional 184,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM opened at $60.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.