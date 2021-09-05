ArdCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $225,780.00 (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $18.26 million and approximately $225,780.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ArdCoin has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00064281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00126488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00797572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00046747 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

