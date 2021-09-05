Ares Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $862,006.00 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $862,006.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00065269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00160955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00199310 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.69 or 0.07819729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,158.68 or 0.99989406 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.97 or 0.00984706 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,865,076 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

