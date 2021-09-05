Ares Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $6.11 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $783,811.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00065365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00164824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.00222783 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,899.31 or 0.07561028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,754.86 or 1.00356312 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.19 or 0.00966027 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,865,076 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

