Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 650 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 70.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.01. 1,645,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $302.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

