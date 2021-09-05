Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,697 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.
In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,068 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Abbott Laboratories Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
