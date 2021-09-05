Arion Trading Up 14% Over Last Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Arion has traded up 14% against the dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $98,017.53 and $7.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00065944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00157339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.14 or 0.00216570 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.19 or 0.07707826 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,651.79 or 0.99750423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.34 or 0.00970129 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,564,605 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

