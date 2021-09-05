Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANET opened at $363.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $384.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total transaction of $3,652,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,527.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total transaction of $481,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $712,607.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,120 shares of company stock worth $70,438,758. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

