Ark (ARK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $260.46 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $260.46 million and approximately $199.58 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00003825 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00011933 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,735,222 coins and its circulating supply is 131,614,325 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

