ARMOR (ARMOR) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.39 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. ARMOR has a market cap of $24.67 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00067058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00160622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.42 or 0.00207086 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.62 or 0.07807281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,392.30 or 0.99940373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.55 or 0.00802323 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

