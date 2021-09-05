Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Acquired by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day moving average of $101.22.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

