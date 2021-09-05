Arqma Hits Market Cap of $365,845.62 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Arqma has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $365,845.62 and approximately $463.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,272.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.66 or 0.07796756 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.97 or 0.00447493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $732.03 or 0.01456120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00144111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $319.36 or 0.00635246 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.73 or 0.00626038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.61 or 0.00383122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005949 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,590,247 coins and its circulating supply is 10,545,704 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.