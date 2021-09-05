Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

NYSE:AJG opened at $145.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.