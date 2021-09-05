Arweave (AR) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Arweave has a market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $87.20 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $49.25 or 0.00097217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00026864 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.