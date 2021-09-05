Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.05 Million

Brokerages expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to post sales of $226.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.27 million and the highest is $238.44 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $93.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $782.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $766.61 million to $803.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AHT shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.58. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $77.90.

In related news, CEO J Robison Hays III acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,057 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3,669.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,801 shares during the last quarter.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.