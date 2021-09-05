Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $13,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 29.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM opened at $384.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of -137.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.87. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $164.16 and a 12-month high of $387.48.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.61.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

