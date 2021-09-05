AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $46,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 46,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 643,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 471.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after buying an additional 443,475 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 354.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 156,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 121,823 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

AT&T stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. 27,047,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,128,074. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of -88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

