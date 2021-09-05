AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,980 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. 27,047,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,128,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.