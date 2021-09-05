AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,156,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,625,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,779,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 46,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 643,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 471.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 443,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,047,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,128,074. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.