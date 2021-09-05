Attila Tops 24 Hour Volume of $617,822.00 (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Attila has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Attila has a total market cap of $22.41 million and approximately $617,822.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Attila coin can currently be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Attila alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00064169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00121810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.91 or 0.00804342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00047039 BTC.

Attila Profile

ATT is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.