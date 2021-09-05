Auctus Price Reaches $0.0810 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Auctus has a market cap of $4.39 million and $6,997.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Auctus has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00273127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00063902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00124576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.43 or 0.00828874 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,174,465 coins. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

