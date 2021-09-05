Audius (AUDIO) Price Tops $2.90 on Exchanges

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00005758 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $47.41 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00064690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00126379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.25 or 0.00833723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00047735 BTC.

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,049,358,974 coins and its circulating supply is 406,077,610 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

