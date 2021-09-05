Auto (AUTO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.71 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Auto has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Auto has a market capitalization of $66.28 million and $6.71 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can currently be bought for $1,250.55 or 0.02487514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00064466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00126421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.24 or 0.00833931 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047719 BTC.

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

