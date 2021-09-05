Automata Network Hits Market Capitalization of $243.06 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Automata Network has a total market cap of $243.06 million and approximately $86.33 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Automata Network has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00066431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.29 or 0.00154175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.62 or 0.00229647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.21 or 0.07847791 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,474.58 or 0.99395996 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $498.29 or 0.00981249 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.