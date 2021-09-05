Autonio Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $13.33 million and $324,861.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00066620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00155862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.00233774 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.80 or 0.07883494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,318.02 or 0.99824354 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.85 or 0.00985678 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.