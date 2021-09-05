AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) will post sales of $52.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.40 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year sales of $194.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $195.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $258.00 million, with estimates ranging from $257.00 million to $258.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AvePoint.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The company had revenue of $45.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

In related news, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 100,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVPT opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.17. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

