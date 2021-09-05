Axe (AXE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $57,326.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.0594 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $312,293.69 and $57,326.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

