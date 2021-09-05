Axie Infinity Hits Market Capitalization of $4.96 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be bought for approximately $81.39 or 0.00159832 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $4.96 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00064487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00126171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $417.34 or 0.00819599 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00047515 BTC.

Axie Infinity Coin Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.