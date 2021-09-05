AXIS Token (AXIS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $260,441.00

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, AXIS Token has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. AXIS Token has a market capitalization of $16.62 million and $260,441.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXIS Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00064269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00121324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.51 or 0.00799592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00046947 BTC.

AXIS Token Coin Profile

AXIS Token (AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,223,204 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

