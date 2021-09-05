AXIS Token (AXIS) Price Tops $0.0513 on Exchanges

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last week, AXIS Token has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One AXIS Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. AXIS Token has a total market capitalization of $16.59 million and approximately $283,786.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00061021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00122135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.01 or 0.00844834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00047377 BTC.

AXIS Token Coin Profile

AXIS Token (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,223,204 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

