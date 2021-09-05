AXPR 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $220,118.00 (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded 46.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. AXPR has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $220,118.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00063814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00124091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.15 or 0.00811598 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00047296 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

