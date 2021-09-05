Badger DAO Price Reaches $25.15 on Exchanges (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 4% against the dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $254.39 million and approximately $14.52 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for about $25.15 or 0.00048693 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00063814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00124091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.15 or 0.00811598 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00047296 BTC.

About Badger DAO

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,116,031 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.