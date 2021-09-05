Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 9,649 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.32% of Johnson Outdoors worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 123.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 23.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

JOUT stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.93 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.40.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%.

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

