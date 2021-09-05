Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,680 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,900,000 after buying an additional 124,854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.16.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAP opened at $199.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.63 and a 200-day moving average of $195.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

