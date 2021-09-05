Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 4,224 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 102.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,918,000 after purchasing an additional 389,261 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,908,000 after purchasing an additional 229,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $23,976,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after acquiring an additional 133,320 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL opened at $207.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.03 and its 200 day moving average is $184.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

