Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 473 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR opened at $502.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $504.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $433.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.70.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.00.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,504 shares of company stock worth $36,941,301. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

