Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 20.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $118.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.