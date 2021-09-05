Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.47 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

