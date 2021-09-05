Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Mesa Laboratories worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

MLAB opened at $274.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $307.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $161,175.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 6,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $1,673,360.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,665.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,115,118. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

