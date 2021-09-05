Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after acquiring an additional 60,115 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its position in Cable One by 120.4% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cable One by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Cable One by 46.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 85,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cable One by 31.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,956,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.43.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $2,085.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,967.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,870.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.72%.

In related news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,025.00, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total value of $1,435,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,521 shares of company stock worth $13,276,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.