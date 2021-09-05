Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,628 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in CSX by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in CSX by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CSX by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in CSX by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

