Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $40,702,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,849,000 after buying an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $1,793,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE stock opened at $208.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $209.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.