Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $24,300,702.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $208.42 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $209.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.45 and a 200-day moving average of $182.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

