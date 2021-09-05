Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

NYSE SYY opened at $77.35 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

